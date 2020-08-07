Aid for struggling small businesses to start flowing

Huffman also said that at least $159 million in grants will go to entities located outside Chicago and the surrounding collar counties.

Although the application window for the first round of grants totaling $60 million has already closed, the new rules enable the agency to begin processing those applications and awarding grants.

During the first round, priority is being given to small businesses located in DIAs. Specifically, $20 million will be distributed to small businesses located in DIAs where there was property damage during recent civil unrest. Another $20 million is set aside for bars and restaurants; $10 million for barbershops and salons; and $10 million for gyms and fitness centers.

Those businesses must have met certain income requirements during 2019. They also must have been in business for at least three months prior to March 2020 and have incurred at least $10,000 in qualifying expenditures since March 21.