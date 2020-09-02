Akorn, which has 2 Decatur facilities, announces new ownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE FOREST — Akorn Inc. has announced the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved its sale to the company's existing lenders.

Akorn, a specialty pharmaceutical company with manufacturing operations in Decatur, is working to finalize closing obligations and anticipates the sale will be completed in the next few weeks, the company said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have received court approval for our sale, achieving a critical milestone that will allow us to move beyond this process under a new ownership structure in the coming weeks,” said Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and chief executive officer. “With the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, our mission of bringing pharmaceutical products to patients, caregivers, and hospitals is more important than ever, and we look forward to redoubling our focus on this vital work."

The release went on to say the company will continue its normal operations and meet commitments to its stakeholders.