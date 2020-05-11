Akorn, which has Decatur operations, reporting $256.7 million loss
Akorn, which has Decatur operations, reporting $256.7 million loss

Akorn

Akorn's expanded facility at 1222 W. Grand Ave. in Decatur is shown. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

LAKE FOREST — Drugmaker Akorn Inc., which operates in Decatur, on Monday reported a loss of $256.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 36 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $204.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 25 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.47.

The company's Decatur operations include a West Grand Avenue manufacturing plant and a packaging facility on Wyckles Road. 

