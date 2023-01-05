 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

American Eagle in Hickory Point Mall is set to close this month

  • 0

FORSYTH — American Eagle Outfitters is preparing to close its store in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.

American Eagle Outfitters recently posted a simple sign stating, “This AE store is closing soon.”

According to the acting store leader Michah Conaway, the last day the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.

A look back at Hickory Point Mall through archive photos from the Herald & Review. 

“We’ve just been told we are closing,” he said.

The staff is unaware of what will happen to the products. No sale is planned at this time.

Former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur damaged by storm

The national clothing chain opened at the local mall nearly two decades ago. 

People are also reading…

Other Central Illinois American Eagle stores, including Bloomington, Tuscola, Springfield and Champaign, plan to remain open.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News