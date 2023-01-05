American Eagle in Hickory Point Mall is set to close this month

FORSYTH — American Eagle Outfitters is preparing to close its store in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.
American Eagle Outfitters recently posted a simple sign stating, “This AE store is closing soon.”
According to the acting store leader Michah Conaway, the last day the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.
“We’ve just been told we are closing,” he said.
The staff is unaware of what will happen to the products. No sale is planned at this time.
The national clothing chain opened at the local mall nearly two decades ago.
Other Central Illinois American Eagle stores, including Bloomington, Tuscola, Springfield and Champaign, plan to remain open.
28 photos of Hickory Point Mall from our archives
World's Largest Stocking
What's up doc?
The shopping goes on
The complete shopper
Stores to open around Oct. 1
Store shaping up
Sidewalk sale
Shoppers
Santa's coming
Santa helps cut ribbon
Rita's Rainbow
Ribbon cutting
J.C. Penney
J.C. Penney
J.C. Penney
Ice cream
Hickory Point Mall
Hickory Point Express
Hickory Piont 6 Theater
Grand opening
Directory to malls
County Seat Store
Christmas train(ing)
Canned food exhibits
Bergner's
Bazaar booth
A singing 'Declaration'
A place to rest
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.