American Eagle in Hickory Point Mall is set to close this month

FORSYTH — American Eagle Outfitters is preparing to close its store in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.

American Eagle Outfitters recently posted a simple sign stating, “This AE store is closing soon.”

According to the acting store leader Michah Conaway, the last day the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.

“We’ve just been told we are closing,” he said.

The staff is unaware of what will happen to the products. No sale is planned at this time.

The national clothing chain opened at the local mall nearly two decades ago.

Other Central Illinois American Eagle stores, including Bloomington, Tuscola, Springfield and Champaign, plan to remain open.

