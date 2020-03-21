Among Decatur shoppers and businesses, a new reality amid coronavirus restrictions

DECATUR — Hours before statewide measures to curb the spread of coronavirus went into effect, Sandra Richardson, 70, was among the shoppers at the Brettwood Village Kroger getting the essentials.
She was on the hunt for canned soup, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese, plus other items to stock up.
"I don't have much space, so I only buy what I can put in my little space," she said.
The stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker took effect at 5 p.m., a historic moment aimed at limiting contact to block the virus, which has now killed six and infected 753 statewide. Macon County has had no cases, but adjacent areas have.
The rule formalized various voluntary precautions the governor recommended in previous weeks, including limits on large gatherings. Pritzker last week also ordered dine-in restaurants shuttered.
The new measure closes businesses and institutions until at least April 7, with exceptions for numerous workplaces considered essential.
The state public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, on Saturday said residents have to play a role in curbing the outbreak.
“Stay home,” she said. “Yes, that means sacrificing getting together to celebrate what should be some festive milestones. Let’s all stay home so that we can celebrate down the road.”
Officials are mostly counting on people self-policing.
The measure allows for residents to go out only to get the essentials, including to grocery stores and pharmacies, and for medical appointments. Carry-out and drive-thru restaurants can remain open.
Still, the restrictions prompted Pritzker and other officials to repeatedly urge residents not to hoard.
That didn't stop people from stocking up. At mid-day Saturday, the Kroger lot was full and cars drove circles looking for a space.
Inside, fresh vegetable and fruit shelves were empty. Water containers, frozen foods, cooking oil, deli meats, bread, eggs and cheese were all but cleaned out. Shelves were void of hand soap, disinfectant and baby wipes, laundry detergent, paper towels and bleach as well.
Similar crowds and empty shelves were seen statewide as people readied for the weeks ahead.
"I've always been against bulk-buying," said Deborah Rice, another midday Kroger shopper. Rice said she has no concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I came to pick up some last-minute items and dog food," Rice said. "Even with this going on, I've never stocked up. I think it's rude and selfish for other people."
Kroger officials have said they're working to make sure shelves are fully stocked and on Thursday announced the company is hiring 10,000 associates across the U.S. to address the strong demand.
“The new hires will join current Kroger associates who are doing remarkable work in the most difficult circumstances,” said Eric Halvorson, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s central division.
Walmart also plans to bring on about 150,000 hourly workers and is providing $550 million in cash bonuses during the pandemic, the company said last week.
Decatur health and supplement store Mari-Mann Herb Co. Inc. also is seeing increased business. The store qualifies as an essential service business to remain open during the stay-at-home order.
Owner Mike King said elderberry, a fruit that boosts the immune system, is selling fast. The store's zinc product was sold out Saturday. King recommends his customers take vitamin D supplements to help boost the immune system, but people should consult a healthcare practitioner concerning diagnoses, prescriptions and treatment.
"People are buying things for anxiety also," he said. "We were getting vitamin D from several different suppliers because people were running out of that."
Aly Swengel, 35, spent Saturday stocking up on activities at Novel Ideas at 480 E. Main St. The Decatur mother was shopping for books and games for her kids, 7-year-old June and 5-year-old Frank.
"We came out today to get one more craft book for the kids before we hunker down," Swengel said. "We've been home for almost two weeks and this is actually the first time they've been out since school closed."
Swengel said the visit was also to help support the local business, which will not have customers in the shop after 5 p.m. Owner Kim Soman Deatherage said she's been looking into curbside pickup services and new books are posted on the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages.
"They can either give their credit card over the phone or we can get payment from the car," she said. "If there's someone that is housebound, we can see if delivery is an option, but we want to be smart about it."
Kyle May, owner of Spin City Cycles and Fleet Feet at 1088 W. Wood St., is optimistic.
"I think small business owners will find ways to make things work," May said.
Spin City is seeing an increase in bicycle sales, which usually happens this time of year as temperatures are beginning to get warmer, May said. The sale of bikes was deemed essential, so the business will remain open, but a challenge lies ahead since Fleet Feet, located in the same building, will be closing as part of the stay-at-home order.
May said he's looking into alternative ways of selling bikes and biking products, like curbside service.
Ellen Storck, 69, of Decatur got her last hair appointment until further notice Saturday at Main Place Hair Salon. The original appointment was set for Friday, March 27, but since the salon is not considered an essential service, it was among other businesses closing until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
"This morning we've had a barrage of calls of people trying to get in today before 5 o'clock," owner Cindy York said on Saturday. "Some people just said I'll see you in a couple weeks, hopefully."
York and her husband, Hunter, own and operate the shop. The couple are in a similar boat with other small businesses closing. York said closing the shop means they will not be earning an income until they can open again.
But they understand that precautions for public safety are still necessary.
"It's like a storm where if we hunker down and stay out of it's way, the damage is less than if we try and continue normally," Deatherage said.
