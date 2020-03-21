Among Decatur shoppers and businesses, a new reality amid coronavirus restrictions

Aly Swengel, 35, spent Saturday stocking up on activities at Novel Ideas at 480 E. Main St. The Decatur mother was shopping for books and games for her kids, 7-year-old June and 5-year-old Frank.

"We came out today to get one more craft book for the kids before we hunker down," Swengel said. "We've been home for almost two weeks and this is actually the first time they've been out since school closed."

Swengel said the visit was also to help support the local business, which will not have customers in the shop after 5 p.m. Owner Kim Soman Deatherage said she's been looking into curbside pickup services and new books are posted on the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"They can either give their credit card over the phone or we can get payment from the car," she said. "If there's someone that is housebound, we can see if delivery is an option, but we want to be smart about it."

Kyle May, owner of Spin City Cycles and Fleet Feet at 1088 W. Wood St., is optimistic.

"I think small business owners will find ways to make things work," May said.