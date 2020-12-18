Another wind farm in DeWitt County? A look at the plans.

CLINTON — Another wind farm is looking at DeWitt County as a potential landing spot for a project.

Letters to land owners in Wilson Township in the northern part of the county were sent in October by a land agent representing Engie North America, a Houston, Texas-renewable energy company, specializing in developing wind projects.

“Engie is interested in developing the BlueBird Wind Project in DeWitt County because of the excellent wind resource and existing electrical transmission infrastructure in the area,” writes Cheryl Sun. “We believe that the land you own in our proposed project area has good characteristics for development.”

Messages left for Sun and for the press office at Engie North America were not returned.