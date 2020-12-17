Archer Daniels Midland plans to end dry lysine production; No Decatur jobs expected to be lost

DECATUR — No jobs are expected to be lost at Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s Decatur operation amid the announced plans to end production of dry lysine in 2021 as the company focuses solely on liquid and encapsulated lysine products.
“ADM produces both dry lysine as well as its liquid and encapsulated lysine products at Decatur,” said Jackie Anderson, ADM spokesperson. “We’re continuing to work with our customers to transition them smoothly to our liquid and encapsulated products. We don’t anticipate any job losses in Decatur due to this decision. We’re working with affected colleagues, and matching them with open positions within the facility.”
With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.
According to a company news release, market conditions for dry lysine have eroded as global industry capacity has expanded faster than demand. Lysine is an essential amino acid, used to address the nutrient requirements of the animal and improve production performance for producers to deliver milk, meat and eggs to consumers.
“Animal nutrition is a growing and evolving industry, and as a global leader in this space, we’re proud to meet customer needs with modern, innovative products,” said Pierre Joseph Paoli, president, Feed Ingredients and Additives. “We’re seeing good growth from existing and new customers, and we’ve received great feedback as we’ve worked closely with producers to transition them to our liquid lysine products and delivery systems, as well as to our innovative new encapsulated lysine products.”
The company will continue working with customers to ensure a seamless transition within its product portfolio before ending production of dry lysine, officials said.
While those outside of agriculture might not know much about lysine, it is likely local residents have heard of it.
Three top ADM officials served prison time in connection with a federal probe into a scheme that affected $193 million in lysine sales domestically and more throughout the world from 1992 to 1995.
The price-fixing scandal served as the basis of the movie “The Informant!" staring Matt Damon as real-life former ADM executive Mark Whitacre, who blew the whistle on a large, global conspiracy to fix the price of the animal food additive. Whitacre later went to prison for embezzling $9 million from ADM during the same period he served as an FBI informant.
Parts of the movie were filmed in Decatur in 2008.
