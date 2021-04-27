 Skip to main content
Archer Daniels Midland reports $689 million first-quarter net income
Archer Daniels Midland reports $689 million first-quarter net income

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $689 million.

The Chicago-based company, which has extensive operations in Decatur, said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $18.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.78 billion.

ADM shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.

