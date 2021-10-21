Archer Daniels Midland selling Peoria plant

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland is selling its Peoria ethanol production plant to a Houston energy commodity company.
The deal with BioUrja Group is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.
About 150 workers are at the Peoria site.
“I’d like to thank our colleagues in Peoria, who have done superb work, including as we flexed to meet surging customer needs for industrial alcohol for use in hand sanitizer last year,” ADM CEO Juan Luciano said in a statement. “We appreciate their dedication, and know they’ll be a tremendous asset for BioUrja.”
ADM's North American headquartered is Decatur.