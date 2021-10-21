Archer Daniels Midland selling Peoria plant

The deal with BioUrja Group is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues in Peoria, who have done superb work, including as we flexed to meet surging customer needs for industrial alcohol for use in hand sanitizer last year,” ADM CEO Juan Luciano said in a statement. “We appreciate their dedication, and know they’ll be a tremendous asset for BioUrja.”