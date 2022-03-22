Are more food trucks coming to downtown Decatur? Council considers changes

DECATUR — Decatur could see more food trucks in the central business district in the near future.

Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.

During its meeting Monday, a majority of the Decatur City Council indicated a preference to make the rules for food trucks operating downtown similar to those in other areas of the city.

"The more food options available for Decatur residents in the areas that people frequent, the better the quality of life for the citizens and the more customers for businesses in those areas," Councilman David Horn said.

Under one draft ordinance, food trucks would be regulated as they are outside the city center except with provisions limiting them to three hours of sales per day and barring them from locating within 200 feet of an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Some council members, however, indicated a willingness to tinker with the hours.

A second draft proposal would only allow food trucks to operate within the area bounded by Wood, Eldorado, Church and Franklin streets when part of a special event.

This basically means a local sponsoring organization would have to take responsibility for instructing food trucks where to park, make arrangements for electricity and toilets and collect trash after the event.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said he would come back with an ordinance ready in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0