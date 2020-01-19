BARBECK is now Beck Tech; new name reflects evolving services

DECATUR – BARBECK Communications has changed its name to reflect the continuing evolution of the services it provides to clients. Its new name is Beck Tech.

“In recent years we've expanded our service offerings to include state-of-the-art phone systems for small businesses and cutting-edge video surveillance camera technologies," company president Matt Beck said. "We are changing our name to reflect our expansion to technology solutions.”

Decatur-based BARBECK Communications was founded in 1998, when Beck and Doug Barding purchased a major part of McKeever Communications from Segno Communications. Beck and Barding, who retired earlier this year, previously worked for McKeever, which became leading provider of Motorola two-way radio, cellular phones and paging services under Beck's father, Darrell.

Two decades later, the company continues as a family-owned business with an eye to the future.

“We've kept changing with the the times,” Beck said, noting the addition of new services and products to adapt to the changing needs of it clients. Beck added the company continues to be one of the regions largest Motorola Solutions dealers while offering sales and service to a growing list of leading technology providers.