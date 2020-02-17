BC Wings, a Decatur restaurant, plans to add Bloomington location

BLOOMINGTON — Two Decatur restaurant owners are planning to bring their "signature" chicken wings to Bloomington.

Brent Sloan and Craig Wilson are partnering with the owners of Mickey's Kitchen to open BC Wings at the former Mickey's Kitchen location, 1709 S. Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Bloomington.

BC Wings — the B is for Brent and the C is for Craig — doesn't have a specific opening date but Sloan hopes to open soon.

It will be the second location for the duo, which opened a BC Wings at 3790 E. William Street Road in Decatur in October. It marked a return to the Decatur market for BC Wings, which operated in the Quick Shop 66 strip mall at 1320 N. Water St. for eight months. Sloan said the business closed, with plans to relocate, after experiencing unexpected issues at the previous location.

Sloan said they are getting settled into the new Decatur location at Brush College Road and William Street Road, which was selected because of its proximity to the city's largest employers and the center of the city.

