Beef sold at Bloomington Schnucks 'may contain metal shaving'
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Beef sold at Bloomington Schnucks 'may contain metal shaving'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Ground beef purchased July 23 from the service meat case at the Bloomington Schnucks is being recalled.

The company in a statement said the the product "may contain metal shaving caused by an equipment malfunction."

The products affected are fresh ground round, extra lean round, fresh ground sirloin and fresh ground chuck sold at the 1701 E. Empire St. store. Customers who purchased the products with a sell-by date of July 24, 2020, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange. 

"To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores," the statement said. 

Customers with questions can call (314) 994-4400 or (800) 264-4400.

LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: The 2020 Decatur-area food draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News