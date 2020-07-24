Beef sold at Bloomington Schnucks 'may contain metal shaving'

Return to homepage ×
ST. LOUIS — Ground beef purchased July 23 from the service meat case at the
Bloomington Schnucks is being recalled.
The company in a statement said the the product "may contain metal shaving caused by an equipment malfunction."
The products affected are fresh ground round, extra lean round, fresh ground sirloin and fresh ground chuck sold at the
1701 E. Empire St. store. Customers who purchased the products with a sell-by date of July 24, 2020, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.
"To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores," the statement said.
Customers with questions can call (314) 994-4400 or (800) 264-4400.
