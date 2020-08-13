'Big opportunity': State grant a welcome boost for The Decatur Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Jeff Ingle was in a state a disbelief when he read the email indicating The Decatur Club was among the recipients of the state's first round of Business Interruption Grants.

"I wasn't sure it was real," said Ingle, manager of the downtown Decatur business, noting all the junk mail he receives promoting things that are too good to be true.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million this week. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.

"This is a big opportunity for us," Ingle said of the $20,000 grant which will be used to offset bills that accumulated while the business was closed from March 16 until July 1 because of restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.