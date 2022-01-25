Blessent to lead Herald & Review advertising

DECATUR — Alyssa Blessent has been promoted to advertising sales manager for the Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.

"Her leadership, expertise and ability to partner with our customers has helped our local businesses prosper," said Dan Adams, president of Central Illinois Media. "She has been excellent at adapting and driving innovation and has the ability to match our growing multi-media platforms with business needs to ensure client success.”

Blessent, a Mount Zion native, comes to the position having worked since 2017 as an advertising account executive for the Herald & Review, specializing in outside sales in print/digital media. That position marked her return to the newspaper. Her first job, at the age of 16, was working as an obituary clerk there for two years.

“In my new role, I will be working with the sales team, providing them with the tools they need to be successful,” Blessent said. “My personal goal with this role is to show them how much they can genuinely help a business grow using the various marketing platforms we have to offer and to help us become more integrated with the businesses in our community, and build great partnerships again.”

Blessent said the thing she has liked most about her job over the past few years was “meeting so many people and showing them what digital marketing can do for them. I will still get to talk to all of these businesses, but now I can help guide and share ideas with the sales team in Decatur and Mattoon.”

Blessent has been able to build on those relationships through her participation in the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Decatur Leadership Institute.

"I loved it," Blessent said of the DLI experience.

“Alyssa’s participation in the 2021 Decatur Leadership Institute ensured she has insight into what makes our community a great place to live and work. Over the 14 weeks, Alyssa was able to connect with other area business professionals who will prove to be strong connections throughout her career,” said David Schrock, the Chamber's director of membership and marketing.

For fun, Blessent loves writing, baking, and spending as much time as possible with her family.

Alyssa Blessent can be reached at ablessent@herald-review.com or by phone at 217-421-6903.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0