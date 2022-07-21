Blessingdales in need of HVAC unit

DECATUR — Blessingdales Thrift Store, located at 345 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, is in need of the public's help in replacing the store's HVAC system.

The store is operated by God's Shelter of Love, which utilizes the store's proceeds to fund the only shelters in Decatur for homeless women and children. Dove Inc. also operates a women's shelter but for domestic violence victims.

Blessingdales provides 55% of the shelter's operating revenue and programs.

“Without our services, many of these women and children would be left vulnerable on the street, and we cannot as a community let that happen,” said Brian Atwood, board president. “The reality is that supporting Blessingdale’s means women and children in Decatur sleep safely every night.”

According to the agency, the HVAC unit at Blessingdale's failed due to last month's heatwave. The cost of a new system will be a more than $57,000.

To donate, visit www.godshelteroflove.com/donate or call 217-422-2790 for more information.