Bloomington, Decatur restaurants enter 'sweet 16' in Illinois Pulled Pork Madness Tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Annie's Eats of Bloomington and Notorious P.I.G. of Decatur are among the "sweet" 16 semifinalists in the Illinois Pork Producers Association's annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament, aimed at spreading awareness of the best pulled-pork dishes in the state.

Much like the NCAA March Madness system, IPPA created a "Pulled Pork Madness" tournament in 2019, comprised of voting from social media participants. Henn House BBQ Catering and Food Truck of Altona was crowned the state champion in 2020.

The polls were open in early March for suggestions of the best places to find pulled pork across the state. Of the 226 nominations, 16 establishments with the most votes to their name have been loaded into a bracket.

Weekly through April 12, votes will be held to advance favorites into the Elite 8, Final 4 and championship round. Voting is open at ilpork.com and on the IPPA's Facebook (@ilporkproducers) and Twitter (@ilpork); voting on the 16 semifinalists ends at midnight March 21.

