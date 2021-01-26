Bloomington's first recreational cannabis dispensary will open Tuesday. Here's an early look inside.

Jushi chief executive officer Jim Cacioppo in a statement said the second McLean County location "will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State."

Since marijuana was fully legalized at the start of 2020, dispensaries across the state have sold nearly $670 million worth of recreational pot, according to data maintained by the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

Tuesday's opening comes more than four months after the Bloomington City Council approved a special use permit in September for the dispensary to set up shop.

The company in May signed a 10-year lease for the 3,040 square-foot space, previously occupied by fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens, with plans for minor renovations.

Forty employees have been hired to manage the dispensary, a company spokesperson said.