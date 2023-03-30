DECATUR — A final piece of funding for the Brush College Road overpass project in Decatur has fallen into place.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Decatur on Thursday to announce the awarding of $10 million from the Illinois Competitive Freight Program to provide the “last funding piece” needed for the $75 million project, a state news release stated.

The overpass will carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which are notorious for traffic jams caused by trains working in and around the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant and the Midwest Inland Port.

The $10 million award will leverage additional public and private resources to remove the notorious crossing that averages almost 200 trains a week, blocking traffic for 17 hours while creating congestion and impeding first responders, the news release noted.

The project is necessary for the eventual reconstruction of 1.2 miles of Brush College Road, with additional capacity and safety enhancements near major regional employers ADM and Primient, the release stated.

“This project has been a long time coming, with the city, Macon County, and business and labor partners joining together to make this a priority,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in the news release.

The Decatur funding is one of 22 projects announced Thursday that will share in nearly $200 million to improve the movement of freight throughout the state, creating jobs and economic opportunity while enhancing safety and local quality of life.

Administered by Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, the Illinois Competitive Freight Program is designed to implement the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan.

Every year, 1.6 billion tons valued at $2.5 trillion of freight flows in and out of the state, making Illinois one of the top three states for freight activity.

This story will be updated.

16 photos of Decatur's railroad past N&W Blue Bird 1965.jpg N&W Blue Bird 1969.jpg N&W Blue Bird 1970.jpg N&W Blue Bird-2 1970.jpg DOMINANT Wabash Blue Bird 1952.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-2 1950.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-3 1950.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-4 1950.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-6 1950.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-7 1950.jpg SECONDARY Wabash Blue Bird-9 1950.jpg Wabash Blue Bird-10 1950.jpg SECONDARY Wabash Blue Bird-12 1950.jpg