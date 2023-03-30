DECATUR — Earlier this year, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe joked that she likes when Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits town because "he shows up with money.”

That's exactly what happened Thursday as Pritzker, joined by state and local leaders at Richland Community College, announced an additional $10 million for the Brush College Road grade separation project.

The funds, from the federal government and distributed through the state's Illinois Competitive Freight Program, represent the “last funding piece” needed for the $75 million project, considered a necessity to unclog a major bottleneck and unlock additional economic development in the city's major industrial corridor.

Pritzker said the project and level of coordination by federal, state and local officials that got it across the finish line, "is sending a signal to the nation that Decatur and central Illinois are open for business and getting big things done."

"It's good for people, it's good for business," Pritzker said of the project.

The overpass will carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which are notorious for traffic jams caused by trains working in and around the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant and the Midwest Inland Port.

The $10 million award will leverage additional public and private resources to remove the notorious crossing that averages almost 200 trains a week, blocking traffic for 17 hours while creating congestion and impeding first responders.

The project was initially placed out for bid in January 2022, but was indefinitely delayed after the bids came back 43% over the engineer's estimates, creating a $16 million funding gap.

The federal government had already committed $34 million towards the project, the Illinois Commerce Commission was in for about $21 million and Norfolk Southern agreed to pitch in $1 million. The city's share was expected to be just over $3 million.

With the new state funding along with "cobbling together" funds from other sources, the project will now be able to move forward, Moore Wolfe said.

"This is what is really going to make this project happen because now we can go to bid, which until today, we didn't have the money to make it happen," Moore Wolfe said. "And the longer you delay a project like this, the more the costs go up"

The project is necessary for the eventual reconstruction of 1.2 miles of Brush College Road, with additional capacity and safety enhancements, a state news release stated.

Moore Wolfe said that "this is like the best day ever in this community" as it has the potential to drive further growth in the city's industrial corridor.

"Through the efforts of the (Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County) along with partners at ADM, we just broke ground on Innovafeed, which we'll be building out here. LG Chem is building two plants," Moore Wolfe said. "This is the center of growth — the growth corridor for this part of our region."

"And with a railroad crossing that is blocked that many hours a week, it's only going to cause more and more problems," she said.

Moore Wolfe said the hope is to be moving dirt on the project by this fall.

The Decatur funding is one of 22 projects announced Thursday that will share in nearly $200 million to improve the movement of freight throughout the state, creating jobs and economic opportunity while enhancing safety and local quality of life.

Administered by Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, the Illinois Competitive Freight Program is designed to implement the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan.

Every year, 1.6 billion tons valued at $2.5 trillion of freight flows in and out of the state, making Illinois one of the top three states for freight activity.

