Business expo returns to Mount Zion Convention Center on Saturday

MOUNT ZION – The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Taste of Mount Zion will be returning this Saturday, Sept. 11, with a plethora of local businesses and food vendors.

The event – which traditionally takes place in the spring – is the Chamber’s first fall expo and will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway. Admission is free.

Businesses will showcase their services and share their expertise with attendees while Taste of Mount Zion food vendors will offer different bite-size meals and refreshments.

The event will include a special remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The ceremony will include appearances by the Macon County Honor Guard and the Mount Zion High School mixed ensemble directed by Richard Hansen.

Other events and performances will include fashion shows hosted by Shop On Main and Vine + Grace, live music by pianist Michael Scherer and a conceal carry and special awareness demonstration by Perry Lewin.

There will also be a new scavenger hunt where guests can have a chance to win a $250 cash prize.

