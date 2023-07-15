Ballers Performance Club opens in MaroaBallers Performance Club, located at 615 N. Wood St., Maroa, provides opportunities for athletes and anyone wanting to get in shape while having fun.

The facility is a converted warehouse with a full basketball court and three pickleball courts, said Nick Braden.

“And it’s all in the same footprint,” he said. “The space is a flexible court that’s 80-by-110-feet.”

Braden co-owns the business with Matt Bohlann. The space also holds two batting cages with a pitching machine, a warm-up area that is also used for lessons, a weight training area, a golf simulator and lounge.

Memberships are available as well as one-time rentals. An individual membership is $39 a month or $79 a month for families. Memberships are available for businesses willing to sponsor the facility. The facility is also available for children’s parties.

“We have a lot of flexible opportunities with sports. We continue to add,” Braden said. “And we partner with trainers.”

The facility is open 24 hours, every day, for members with a Bluetooth door code.

Braden and Bohlann opened Ballers Performance Club in March after they found limited possibilities for training.

“I have three daughters that are active in sports,” Braden said. “It has to be school-oriented to use their facilities. There wasn’t a lot of options for teens or individuals to train, practice, or get involved with travel sports.”

When they located the ideal building in December, the business partners began remodeling the facility to create the space they saw others needed.

“If you’re looking for opportunities to train and improve athletically, we’ve got a great facility,” Braden said.

Strength Academy makes a moveStrength Academy has moved into a new building at 556 Brush College Road.

The previous location, at 3533 E. Williams St., proved to be too small for the additions, according to owner Mike Stewart. “We started out with personal training, then added men and women’s boxing, kid’s boxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for kids and adults,” he said. “The programs have really taken off since we moved.”

Other classes include group exercise classes in the mornings, personal training appointments, men, women and kid classes and self-defense classes.

Strength Academy began in November 2021. Stewart moved into the place two months ago. The facility is located in between Brush College Animal Hospital and Mi Lindo Tizapan.

Strength Academy recently hosted a powerlifting competition. “We ended up having almost 50 competitors and 160 spectators,” Stewart said.

The staff hopes to host more community events in the future. To view Strength Academy’s monthly schedule, visit their social media posts.