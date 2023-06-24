Bobbie Lane’s BBQ changes ownership and location

Bobbie Lane’s BBQ is on the move.

It has left its downtown Decatur location at One Main Place and is in the process of developing its new location a few blocks away at 445 N. Franklin St.

But a new location isn't the only change.

According to Brandon Dulik, a new owner will be taking over the restaurant’s operation.

“That person will be moving into the new location,” the former owner said. “It will be called The New Bobbie Lane’s.”

Dulik, whose responsibility will be marketing the business and operating the restaurant’s food truck, admits he struggled with running the downtown location. “The restaurant business is tough,” he said. “It’s just been stacked against us.”

Gracious Hospitality will take over ownership, he said. “We’re not selling the company, we are basically going to dissolve the original LLC and put it under that corporation,” Dulik said. “It’s going to be similar, but with a better workflow, better process.”

Dulik said he will focus on the Bobbie Lane’s BBQ food truck. Until the new restaurant opens this fall, the mobile unit will be parked outside serving customers. Afterwards it will be found at fairs and festivals.

“We’ll be moving the food truck around,” Dulik said. “We’re going to do our best on the food truck. It’s just better suited for us.”

Updates will be posted on Bobbie Lane’s Facebook page.

121 Coffee Run breaks ground for new location

With four 121 Coffee Run locations in the area, the owners are preparing for another store.

Ground was broken Tuesday at 4469 Commercial Crossing, Decatur.

The new location will be across the street from the recently opened Huddle House on the north side of the city.

“It’s our first shop that we’re building ourselves,” said Aryn Callarman. “But we’ll have the same menu, same products.”

Unlike the previous stores, located in Warrensburg, Moweaqua and Decatur, the new restaurant will be free-standing with a drive-thru, minimal seating and sell only the 121 Coffee Run products. “In Warrensburg, we’re inside the Perfect Pair and the two Decatur locations, we are with Emily’s Slots,” Callarman said.

The owners hope to be open by the end of the year. “That’s the plan so far,” Callarman said.

Cruisin' Eldo through the years