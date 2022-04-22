Cancun Bar and Grill adding second location

WARRENSBURG — There is a bright blue sign of things to come for those looking for something to eat in Warrensburg.

The sign reads Cancun Bar and Grill and it is on the outside of the former Subway restaurant along Illinois 121.

The renovations will take approximately two months, said Francisco Lopez, who owns a Mexican restaurant of the same name on North Main Street in Decatur.

The menu and décor will be similar to the Decatur restaurant. The hours, however, will be different, Lopez said. “We’ll close here at 9 o’clock,” he said about the Decatur restaurant. “On weekends, we’re going to leave that one (Warrensburg) open a little later.”

The former Subway restaurant provides a drive-through option for their customers, a resource Lopez plans to keep. However, the rest of the building is being refurbished.

“We are putting in a new kitchen,” he said. “Pretty much, we’re redoing everything.”

Gary Haines, who owned the Subway restaurant, said he is glad the building has a new occupant that will put it to good use. He said COVID and the increasing costs of operating a Subway prompted him to close the location, as well as the restaurant he operated in downtown Decatur.

He said the downtown customers have at least three nearby choices to choose from to get their Subway fix, including the new location in the former Pizza Hut at 975 W. Eldorado St.

"It's a great store," Haines said of the West Eldorado location.

He is hopeful the downtown location will find a good tenant, hinting that a bagel/coffee shop or lunch place might be a good fit.

