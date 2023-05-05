DECATUR — Castro’s Tex-Mex restaurant owner Jackson Castro is once again serving customers in his westside eatery, located at 130 S. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

“During the down time since COVID that our restaurant hasn’t been opened, I really had to take a look at things and say to myself and to the staff, ‘what it is that we want our restaurant to identify as’,” Castro said. “We restructured to make it a family-friendly environment at all times, and also somewhere where the Millikin students can have a place to get Mexican and late night food right here on campus.”

Castro was 21-years-old when he first attempted to open the restaurant. His father Abram passed away shortly before then. Now at 26, he admits the emotional time, as well as the mistakes he made, have given him a different perspective.

“I feel like with time comes a better sense of reason and understanding,” he said. “I’ve had some time to reflect. I realized there are things that I might have done or comments that I might have made that either offended people or rubbed people the wrong way. That’s not who I am as a person.”

The restaurant was a venture Castro and his father began more than five years ago. “I’m going to make sure that moving forward everyone can see what the values of myself, the restaurant and the legacy that I’m trying to carry for my dad are really about,” he said.

Since the restaurant opened a week ago, Castro is working to create a new reputation.

“We want to be a place, whether it’s for lunch, dinner or late night, you can always come in and get the most authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food,” Castro said. “We want to be a place that the community is proud to have here.”

The current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. After the grand opening, which will be announced later this month, the menu and hours will be extended. “We’ll have a really good American side of the menu as well with great wings and great burgers,” Castro said.