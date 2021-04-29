Caterpillar reports $1.53 billion first-quarter earnings

President Joe Biden’s first speech to the U.S. Congress focused on his plans for child care, education and helping the middle class while also touting his successes with COVID-19 vaccinations.

DEERFIELD — Caterpillar Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $11.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.05 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0