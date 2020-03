SPRINGFIELD — The Caterpillar 797F Large Mining Truck is in the final four of an online contest for the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois" title.

The contest sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association is a bracket-style tournament to highlight many different products made in Illinois, from food to military flashlights.

Caterpillar's Decatur factory is on North 27th Street. The 797F has a payload of 400 tons.

More than 250 products were narrowed down in the contest. The finalist will be named April 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}