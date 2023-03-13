ASSOCIATED PRESS
IRVING, Texas — Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments.
Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. The new contract is effective immediately.
Caterpillar cuts the ribbon on a new warehouse in October 2022.
Joseph Ressler
Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028. They'll also get 4% lump-sum payments in March of next year and in 2026.
The Irving, Texas, company also agreed not to close any factories for the life of the agreement.
By the end of the agreement, workers hired after 2005 will be on the same wage schedule as those hired before 2005, the company said.
Workers also got larger night shift premiums, and an increased match in the 401(k) plan.
Decatur Facility Manager Tina Czerwinksi shares information about the 24 Motor Grader and the teamwork that makes it possible during a Sept. 22, 20220, ceremony to mark the thousandth motor grader of its kind to come off the Decatur assembly line.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos: Caterpillar operations in Illinois
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar6
An employee fabricates exhaust aftertreatment equipment Tuesday, June 7, at Caterpillar in Pontiac. The red tarp is meant to protect passersby who may not have eye protection.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar4
Olivia Holowinski is training to be a fabrication specialist at Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar5
The C27 engine has a 27-liter displacement and can produce up to 1,900 horsepower. But Regan Hennis, fuel systems factory manager, said the lead selling point is the amount of torque it can provide at low revs. Caterpillar in Pontiac designs the fuel injectors for the C27. There are 12 cylinders and a fuel injector for each one. Each injector weighs over 3 pounds.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar2
An employee sorts parts Tuesday, June 7, in the production factory at Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar3
The schematics of the fuel injectors produced by Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar1
Employees on the production line make components for diesel fuel injectors Tuesday, June 7, at Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
100718-blm-loc-4bicentennial-cat
The Caterpillar Employee Mixed Chorus sings holiday songs as guests celebrate a "Light up the Holidays" event in 2017 at the Doug Oberhelman Caterpillar Visitors Center in downtown Peoria. The museum offers interactive and historical displays.
FRED ZWICKY, JOURNAL STAR
100718-blm-loc-3bicentennial-cat
The Holt 45 Long Track prototype tank rolls through Peoria during a parade on Nov. 11, 1918. Holt, one of the companies that would later become Caterpillar Inc., played a big part in World War I.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CATERPILLAR INC.
100718-blm-loc-2bicentennial-cat
A giant Caterpillar wheel loader processes through downtown Washington, Ill., on July 22 as part of a parade that honored first responders who helped the city recover and rebuild after a massive EF-4 tornado leveled more than 1,100 homes in 2013. Caterpillar end loaders were instrumental in helping clear the debris.
FRED ZWICKY, JOURNAL STAR
100718-blm-loc-1bicentennial-cat
East Peoria’s Building SS is the manufacturing home of Caterpillar Inc’s D10, a trendsetting track-type dozer that is one of Caterpillar’s largest dozers in the company lineup. The company celebrated the 40th anniversary of the D10 in 2017. The D10 represented a significant advance in the design of tracks using an elevated sprocket.
FRED ZWICKY, JOURNAL STAR
052018-blm-loc-3bicentennial-war
Caterpillar female employees were recognized for a job well done in the East Peoria Plant during World War II, 1942.
CATERPILLAR ARCHIVES, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
052018-blm-loc-1bicentennial-war
Caterpillar's entry during a Peoria parade on June 2, 1944. The company commemorated its production effort during World War II.
CATERPILLAR ARCHIVES, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
052018-blm-loc-2bicentennial-war
Caterpillar track-type tractor on the beach in France with U.S. troops during World War II, circa 1944.
CATERPILLAR ARCHIVES, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.