Central Illinois businesses up for Makers Madness contest

SPRINGFIELD — Voting is now open for the Illinois Manufacturer's Association Makers Madness contest for the "coolest" product made in Illinois.
Voting is open until Sunday, April 3. Individuals can vote up to five times a day.
Central Illinois businesses and their products featured on the list include the following:
- Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup
- Beer Nuts' Bar Mix with Wasabi, Original Bar Mix and Original Peanuts
- Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
- The Rivian R1T truck
- Green Valley Manufacturing of Illinois' 70K Mold Transfer Cart
- ADM's Bio-based FDME - Ultimate Plastic and Textured Vegetable Protein
- Deco Manufacturing's Heavy Duty Equipment Anchors
- Macon Resources' Illinois license plates
- Voestalpine's Jump Frogs
- Dynagraphic's rail car graphics
- Mervis Industries' recycled metals
- Mason Manufacturing Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger
A full list of businesses, products as well as voting can be accessed at makersmadness.com.
Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois
What's in a name?
#50. Rhonda
#49. Rebecca
#48. Cindy
#47. Melissa
#46. Jacqueline
#45. Jill
#44. Maria
#43. Robin
#42. Catherine
#41. Margaret
#40. Tracy
#39. Janet
#38. Theresa
#37. Kathy
#36. Teresa
#35. Carol
#34. Amy
#33. Kelly
#32. Tina
#31. Brenda
#30. Cheryl
#29. Diane
#28. Denise
#27. Tammy
#26. Sharon
#25. Angela
#24. Kathleen
#23. Barbara
#22. Nancy
#21. Dawn
#20. Debra
#19. Elizabeth
#18. Christine
#17. Jennifer
#16. Pamela
#15. Lori
#14. Sandra
#13. Deborah
#12. Donna
#11. Cynthia
#10. Michelle
#9. Julie
#8. Patricia
#7. Linda
#6. Laura
#5. Kimberly
#4. Karen
#3. Susan
#2. Mary
#1. Lisa
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.