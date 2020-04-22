Chamber: 'A lot of unknowns' weighing on Decatur-area businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Scott Perry Deputy Night Editor Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Scott Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — The fear of the unknown is weighing heavily on local small businesses. And there are “a lot of unknowns at this time,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of the economy.

One of the leading challenges stems from the state-mandated stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that required all non-essential businesses in the state to temporarily close. This order came on the heels of another that closed all bars and limited restaurants to curbside or delivery service.

“Not knowing if they will be able to open after the stay-at-home order ends on April 30,” is a major concern Rothrock said. “If and when the stay-at-home order does lift, will their business be allowed to operate, will there be a gradual opening of certain business sectors, will there be a limitation of number of employees, number of customers, limited hours?”

Also at play is the availability of outside funds to help offset declining revenues.

The U.S. House is expected to approve $483 billion coronavirus aid package on Thursday.