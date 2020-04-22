Chamber: 'A lot of unknowns' weighing on Decatur-area businesses

DECATUR — The fear of the unknown is weighing heavily on local small businesses. And there are “a lot of unknowns at this time,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of the economy.
One of the leading challenges stems from the state-mandated stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that required all non-essential businesses in the state to temporarily close. This order came on the heels of another that closed all bars and limited restaurants to curbside or delivery service.
“Not knowing if they will be able to open after the stay-at-home order ends on April 30,” is a major concern Rothrock said. “If and when the stay-at-home order does lift, will their business be allowed to operate, will there be a gradual opening of certain business sectors, will there be a limitation of number of employees, number of customers, limited hours?”
Also at play is the availability of outside funds to help offset declining revenues.
The U.S. House is expected to approve $483 billion coronavirus aid package on Thursday.
Included in the bill, which has already passed the Senate, is $331 billion to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. There also is $60 billion for a small-business loans and grants.
President Donald Trump has said he would sign it into law.
“Business owners need grants to operate,” Rothrock said. “They still have to pay for inventory, mortgage or rent, power, insurance. Without cash flow, they are like every household trying to prioritize and pay what they can.”
For more information about available programs and how to apply for them, the Chamber has created a resource guide at decaturchamber.com.
Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth in a video update about COVID-19 posted Wednesday urged local businesses to get ready.
"For all the small businesses that need the resources, now is the now the time to prepare your application," he said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauded the anticipated federal action.
“Every hour of every day, small businesses across the country are being forced to make difficult decisions due to the significant revenue disruptions caused by the coronavirus. These additional funds could make the difference between keeping a business up and running over the coming weeks or being forced to reduce salaries, lay off employees, or shutter businesses entirely,” said Neil Bradley, the group’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Back in Illinois, Chambers across the state are banding together to promote additional actions by the Pritzker administration to assist business.
In a letter detailing the proposal, Rothrock said, “As consumers are told to socially distance and settle indoors, the business community is taking a devastating hit. Consumer spending makes up nearly 70% of the United States economy, and it has come to a screeching halt.”
Among the proposed changes is delaying until Jan. 1 the next round of the minimum wage increase currently set to take place on July 1; exempting the unemployment insurance claims from affecting a business’ contribution rate; deferring sales tax payments for all small businesses; and to use cannabis sales tax revenue to create a statewide micro loan program for small businesses.
Rothrock said there are preliminary discussions about a local funding program, “but nothing formal at this time.”
When asked for a bit of advice Rothrock had for small businesses during this troubling time, she responded: “Never give up. Take it one day at a time. You are not alone. We will get through this together.”
