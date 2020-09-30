Christian County power plant to close

Texas-based energy company Vistra has announced plans to shutter its coal-fired power plant in Kincaid.

The plant is expected to close by the end of 2027, the company said. About 115 jobs are expected to be lost.

The closure of the 1,108-megawatt facility — along with three other Vistra-owned coal power plants in downstate Illinois — is part of the company's plan to accelerate its transition to clean energy.

The company also said the plants remain "economically challenged" and that the decision to retire was in part prompted by upcoming Environmental Protection Agency filing deadlines that require either significant investment for compliance or retirement decisions.

"Our team members have gone above and beyond to make these plants viable, and they have been safely powering these communities with affordable and reliable electricity for decades," said Jim Burke, chief operating officer of Vistra. "The advance notice of these retirements provides us with ample time to work with our impacted employees and communities to ease the impact of the closures, including seeking the passage of the Illinois Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Act."