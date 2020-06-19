Circle K closes 2 Decatur locations; site at busy corner to be sold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Work continued Friday on the site of the former Circle K convenience store at 3002 N. Water St. in Decatur where the fuel tanks and the fuel pumps are being removed.

It's the second location in Decatur to undergo such a process. The tanks were removed from the former convenience store location at 1141 E. Wood St. Repeated attempts to contact the Heartland Region of Circle K about those sites were unsuccessful.

Regarding the Water Street location, Tom Nolan, managing broker of Nolan & Associates, said the owners of the property are seeking to sell it and decided not renew the lease, which is set to expire June 30.

Nolan said Friday there has been a lot of interest in the property, adding that a sale price has not been determined.

