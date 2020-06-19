Circle K closes two Decatur locations
Circle K closes two Decatur locations

Work continued Friday on the site of the former Circle K convenience store at 3002 N. Water St. in Decatur where the fuel tanks and the fuel pumps are being removed. It's the second location in Decatur to undergo such a process. The tanks were removed from the former convenience store location at 1141 E. Wood St. Repeated attempts to contact the Heartland Region of Circle K about those sites were unsuccessful.

