Closure of Butcher Block Plus in Decatur is temporary, owner says

DECATUR — Those looking to restock their freezers and refrigerators with meats will have one less option — at least temporarily.

Butcher Block Plus at 2910 S. Mount Zion Road in Decatur is closed.

According to Bryan Shelton, they are in the process of full cleaning and restructuring the store.

“But we fully anticipate reopening,” he said.

His comments contrast a sign on the business door that reads, “We are sad to announce that Butcher Block Plus, Inc. has closed.” A voice message on the business’ answering service replays a similar message.

With slower sales and current restrictions, Shelton said the winter months are an ideal time to refurbish the store popular for meat sales.

“This is a good time of year to do what we’re doing,” he said. “Sales are lower right after the holidays.”

Shelton also has the business for sale. “We’ve had some interested parties come through,” he said.