Coal no longer energy source at Tate & Lyle Decatur plant

DECATUR — The recent decommissioning of the coal-based system at its Decatur plant has enabled Tate & Lyle to deliver on its commitment to eliminate the use of the energy source at all of its operations across the world.

The company's multi-year capital investment program to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase efficiency has been achieved primarily by replacing coal systems with natural gas-fired combined heat and power systems at four corn wet mills in the United States.

In addition to the wet mill in Decatur, upgrades were made in Loudon, Tennessee, and two plants in Lafayette, Indiana.

In a news release the company said in addition to delivering significant environmental and economic improvements, the elimination of coal-based energy at these sites means less water will be used and local communities will benefit from improved air quality and less truck traffic.

The company achieved its goal four years ahead of schedule at a cost of more than $150 million.

“It’s clear that time is running out to make the changes needed to tackle climate change and enable societies to prosper,” said Chief Executive Officer Nick Hampton. “With COP26 (UN climate change conference) taking place this month, we recognize the need for businesses to play their part in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. By eliminating the use of coal-based energy in all our plants we have taken a significant step forward in our sustainability journey. We know we can, and need, to do more in the weeks, months and years ahead, and are committed to living our purpose, of which caring for our planet is a key pillar.”

Tate & Lyle purchased the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. in 1988. Its headquarters moved to Hoffman Estates in 2010. The Decatur site includes Tate & Lyle's production operations, an administration building, research and development labs.

