DECATUR — With four 121 Coffee Run locations in the area, the owners are preparing for another store.

Ground was broken Tuesday at 4469 Commercial Crossing, Decatur.

The new location will be across the street from the recently opened Huddle House on the north side of the city.

“It’s our first shop that we’re building ourselves,” said Aryn Callarman. “But we’ll have the same menu, same products.”

Unlike the previous stores, located in Warrensburg, Moweaqua and Decatur, the new restaurant will be free-standing with a drive-thru, minimal seating and sell only the 121 Coffee Run products. “In Warrensburg, we’re inside the Perfect Pair and the two Decatur locations, we are with Emily’s Slots,” Callarman said.

The owners hope to be open by the end of the year. “That’s the plan so far,” Callarman said.

