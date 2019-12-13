COMING SOON: Chipotle works toward Decatur opening next week

DECATUR — Final preparations are under way for the long-anticipated opening of Chipotle Mexican Grill in Decatur.

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce sent an invitation Friday morning announcing a ribbon cutting for the restaurant at the intersection of Ash Avenue and Business U.S. 51. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

General Manager Shannon Roberson said Friday morning that it is hoped all things are in place so that the restaurant will be ready to open full time to customers following the ribbon cutting.

That, he said, will depend on progress made to wrap up construction.

This story will be updated.

