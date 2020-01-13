COMING SOON: Club Carwash to open on Pershing; project uproots The Bubble Wrap to new home

DECATUR — For the past several years, the sign at 303 E. Pershing Road has promoted the same monthlong Christmas token sale for the defunct Sparkle Clean Auto Wash.

With the bays boarded up, the car wash staging area became home to the very popular Burrito Truck.

Later this year, the site will begin the next chapter in its business life when it becomes home to the new Club Carwash.

Demolition of the concrete bays already has taken place, and the neighboring building that most recently was home to The Bubble Wrap will meet the same fate.

They will be replaced with an automatic express car wash, the kind that pulls your vehicle through the cleaning bay, coming out bright and shiny at the other end.

The Decatur location is one of four listed as coming soon in Illinois on the company’s website, clubcarwash.com. Other locations will be in Bloomington, Jacksonville and Peoria, which already has an operating Club Carwash.

The Columbia, Missouri-based company also has locations is its home state and Kansas and is in the process of rebranding its existing Tiger Express Wash locations, said company spokesperson Mercedes Shaon.