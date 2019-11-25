COMING SOON: Toki Hibachi & Sushi to open in former Fuji location in Decatur

DECATUR — Those longing for the return of Japanese cuisine prepared table-side by entertaining chefs and sushi unlike any prepared in the region, take note.
Toki Hibachi & Sushi soon will be open in Decatur to fill that void.
Toki will be located in the former Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4292 Prospect Drive, near the north Decatur Walmart.
Manager Michael J. Arnold said the original goal was to be open Nov. 25, but unexpected issues — like the installation of the new business sign and getting the staff hired and trained — have caused a delay. Arnold said the restaurant should begin serving customers next week.
“We want perfection,” Arnold said. “When we open we want everything to be ready and perfect.”
Arnold said Toki already has hired a top sushi chef who will introduce customers to flavors they would have to travel to New York City to enjoy. He said Toki will take the menu Fuji customers are familiar with and elevate the quality to the next level.
Arnold said the hours initially will be all day, without the afternoon break between lunch and dinner that was in place when the business operated as Fuji.
Kevin Wong, who was battling health issues when Fuji closed in July, is not involved in the new business. At the time of the closing, Wong said those health issues took him away from the business, which led to lapses in training. Those lapses resulted in the Macon County Health Department closing the restaurant for health violations on two occasions.
DECATUR-AREA BUSINESS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS
