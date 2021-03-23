Community Foundation of Macon County distributed Microgrants to organizations

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County distributed Microgrants to 11 Macon County Legacy member organizations totaling more than $12,000.

According to the foundation, the grants are targeted to help fund training and professional development programs for their staff and board members within the specific group of nonprofits.

This year’s recipients include The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, The Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, Decatur Day Care Center, Decatur Family YMCA, The Good Samaritan Inn, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Macon County CASA, Macon Resources Inc., Prairie Flower Montessori School, Project Read Plus and The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.

Applications for next year's Microgrants will open to Macon County Legacy members in February 2022.