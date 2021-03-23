 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Foundation of Macon County distributed Microgrants to organizations
0 comments

Community Foundation of Macon County distributed Microgrants to organizations

{{featured_button_text}}
25 Porch_Project.JPG

Macon Resources Inc. clients were one of the recent recipients of the Community Foundation of Macon County's Microgrants in 2021. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County distributed Microgrants to 11 Macon County Legacy member organizations totaling more than $12,000.

According to the foundation, the grants are targeted to help fund training and professional development programs for their staff and board members within the specific group of nonprofits.

Watch now: The Rev. Wayne Dunning rolls up his sleeve to encourage vaccinations in Black community

This year’s recipients include The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, The Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, Decatur Day Care Center, Decatur Family YMCA, The Good Samaritan Inn, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Macon County CASA, Macon Resources Inc., Prairie Flower Montessori School, Project Read Plus and The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.

Applications for next year's Microgrants will open to Macon County Legacy members in February 2022.

For more information about the Microgrants program or becoming a Macon County Legacy member, call 217-429-3000 or email tholly@maconcountygives.org.

Meet the Herald & Review's 20 Under 40 for 2020

Meet the Herald & Review's 20 Under 40 for 2020

The Herald & Review and its partner, the Community Foundation of Macon County, are proud to recognize these members of our community who make a difference in many ways. Meet this year's 20 Under 40 honorees. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

10 People Killed in Mass Shooting at Colorado Supermarket

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News