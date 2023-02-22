U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, whose 13th Congressional District includes Decatur, said she was "outraged" by the news that Akorn Pharmaceuticals had abruptly laid off hundreds of workers at its facilities there.

In a statement, the first-term Springfield Democrat said she had reached out to the city's mayor and planned to make staff available to help in any way possible.

She encouraged employees affected by the news to attend outreach sessions planned for Thursday. Those workshops are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 W. Pershing Road, Decatur. More information can be found here.

Budzinski's full statement is below:

I’m outraged by the surprise announcement that Akorn Pharmaceuticals is closing their plant in Decatur and shutting down all U.S. operations.

I came to Congress to stand up for working people throughout our communities, and that’s exactly what I intend to do for the folks left with no job, no severance, only days left with health care coverage and no time to prepare for next steps.

I’ve been in contact with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to offer assistance – and my team and I are standing by to help in any way we can. My team has also been in touch with the State's Rapid Response Team for the Central Workforce Development Region, as well as the Macon-Dewitt Workforce Investment Board. I encourage those impacted to attend the workNet outreach workshops tomorrow in Decatur to connect with the resources available to them.

MORE COVERAGE:

Photos: Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur