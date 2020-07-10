Coronavirus has made riding a bike fun again, local shop workers say

DECATUR — If there is such a thing as a positive side to the coronavirus, it may just be the renewed interest it has sparked in bicycling.
“Once the COVID came here, everybody was wanting to go outdoors. People are rethinking their lifestyles now,” said Chris Bracken, a bike mechanic at Spin City Cycles in Decatur. “They just wanted to get their bikes out and get them repaired. And a lot of people went out and bought new bikes.”
“The bike trail is very popular,” said Bracken's co-worker, Cole Daniels. “There are a ton of people out there."
That's the good news. The bad news is the interest surge has caused a shortage of bikes and bike parts.
“The supply chain goes around the world. And we’re just part of it,” Bracken said.
Beginner, single-speed and children's bikes are harder to find this late in the summer season. According to Bracken, a small number of high-end bikes and the new electric bikes, or e-bikes, with a battery-operated motor, are more easily found.
It has been just as busy across town at the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, owner Scott Magruder said.
“Nobody could go to a gym,” he said. “Most people were focused on getting outdoors in some way or another.”
Bicycle shops were deemed essential businesses and were allowed to remain open while other small businesses were forced to close because of restrictions put in place in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We were open when everyone else was shut,” Magruder said. “Things have still not slowed down.”
However, bicycle manufacturers, most of which located in Asia, were forced to close their doors for health reasons, creating the shortage.
“Once all the bike shops ran out of inventory, everyone started getting their old bikes out to get those worked on,” Magruder said. “Once that happened, all the parts and accessories for bikes started to become obsolete.”
He said his suppliers have indicated that most bikes and parts are expected to be back in stock between August and the end of November.
Until then, Magruder said he may have to resort to shopping at local department stores for parts and reluctantly encouraging customers to shop online.
Magruder said his shop can still assemble and tune a customer’s bike.
“It’s about the only thing we can do,” Magruder said. “I don’t want to tell people that they can’t go ride a bike.”
The increased popularity of biking came as a surprise to Bracken.
“I’ve never seen a situation like this where there is such a shortage,” he said. “The cycling industry right now is going crazy. It’s a good thing.”
When he's not working on bikes, Daniels likes to ride them.
Although he is still able to take part in one of his favorite activities, COVID-19 is preventing Daniels from spending time with his favorite local riding groups. Social distancing rules make normal weekend trips with 10 to 15 cyclists difficult.
“Because of the breathing, the sweat and the close proximity to other cyclists,” he said.
Group rides now consist of Daniels and his 14-year-old and 11-year-old daughters. Even though he has connections at the Spin City Cycle, he is not able to update the children’s bikes.
“My oldest is riding a bike that’s a little too small for her, because I couldn’t get her a bike,” he said.
Although the season has been frustrating at times, bicycle shop owners try to look on the bright side.
“This will encourage people to remember how much fun riding a bike can be,” he said. “You can get a good workout and feel like you’re 13 years old all over again.”
Bike-o-rama at Stephen Decatur Middle School 2017
PHOTOS: Bike-O-Rama at Stephen Decatur Middle School
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A group of children learn bike safety tips and obeying traffic laws from Decatur Police Department's bike patrol officers and Macon County Sheriff's Department during the Cub Scouts' Bike-O-Rama on Saturday at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.