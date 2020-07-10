Coronavirus has made riding a bike fun again, local shop workers say

Bicycle shops were deemed essential businesses and were allowed to remain open while other small businesses were forced to close because of restrictions put in place in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We were open when everyone else was shut,” Magruder said. “Things have still not slowed down.”

However, bicycle manufacturers, most of which located in Asia, were forced to close their doors for health reasons, creating the shortage.

“Once all the bike shops ran out of inventory, everyone started getting their old bikes out to get those worked on,” Magruder said. “Once that happened, all the parts and accessories for bikes started to become obsolete.”

He said his suppliers have indicated that most bikes and parts are expected to be back in stock between August and the end of November.

Until then, Magruder said he may have to resort to shopping at local department stores for parts and reluctantly encouraging customers to shop online.

Magruder said his shop can still assemble and tune a customer’s bike.

“It’s about the only thing we can do,” Magruder said. “I don’t want to tell people that they can’t go ride a bike.”