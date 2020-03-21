Coronavirus: Peerless Cleaning providing disinfecting services for first responders

DECATUR — First responders are thrust into a host of situations.

And now, with the concerns about the spread of coronavirus, responding to a call could bring them into contact with a person infected with the disease.

For this reason, Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has announced it will be providing free disinfecting services for first responder vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought this would be a great way to help them and keep them safe while they’re out there on the front lines,” said Brad Wike, company president.

A company news release directs first responders, which includes police, fire and ambulance personnel, to contact the Peerless office at (217) 423-7703 to set up a time to have the vehicle serviced.

The release said Peerless employees are highly trained and certified to situations like this with the use of proper procedures, chemicals and equipment, including appropriate personal protection equipment.