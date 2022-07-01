Crab Lobster coming to Forsyth

Forsyth continues to support the addition of other restaurants, including the new Panda Express restaurant, currently under construction near the entrance to the Hickory Point Mall. Further north of Route 51, near Menards, will be the coffee shop, Ziggy’s.
“We’ll start to see some progress soon,” said Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator.
During the June board meeting with the Macon County Health Department, representatives from the Popeye's Chicken, Restaurant Brands International, addressed the board asking for their support in opening the Pershing Road store again.