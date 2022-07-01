Crab Lobster coming to Forsyth

Forsyth is set to reel in a new restaurant.

“It’s a cajun style seafood restaurant,” said Jerry Li, who has been working with his cousin and restaurant owner Alex Li, to bring Crab Lobster to the former O'Charley's location.

The Li family has other restaurants located in Indianapolis, Indiana. “So he just wanted to expand out in the Illinois area,” Jerry Li said about the Forsyth restaurant.

With plans to open within the next month, the building continues to undergo renovations.

“It just depends on how quick they move on the details,” said Dustin Pruitt, Forsyth building inspector.

According to Pruitt, the layout of the restaurant is similar to O’Charley’s. “They’ve decorated it differently and with new booths,” he said.

Forsyth continues to support the addition of other restaurants, including the new Panda Express restaurant, currently under construction near the entrance to the Hickory Point Mall. Further north of Route 51, near Menards, will be the coffee shop, Ziggy’s.

“We’ll start to see some progress soon,” said Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator.

