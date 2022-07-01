 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
alert top story

Crab Lobster coming to Forsyth

  • 0

Forsyth is set to reel in a new restaurant.

“It’s a cajun style seafood restaurant,” said Jerry Li, who has been working with his cousin and restaurant owner Alex Li, to bring Crab Lobster to the former O'Charley's location.

The Li family has other restaurants located in Indianapolis, Indiana. “So he just wanted to expand out in the Illinois area,” Jerry Li said about the Forsyth restaurant.

Downtown Decatur's R Bar and Grille closing

With plans to open within the next month, the building continues to undergo renovations.

“It just depends on how quick they move on the details,” said Dustin Pruitt, Forsyth building inspector.

According to Pruitt, the layout of the restaurant is similar to O’Charley’s. “They’ve decorated it differently and with new booths,” he said.

Recommended for you…

Forsyth continues to support the addition of other restaurants, including the new Panda Express restaurant, currently under construction near the entrance to the Hickory Point Mall. Further north of Route 51, near Menards, will be the coffee shop, Ziggy’s.

“We’ll start to see some progress soon,” said Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Efforts underway to reopen Decatur's Popeye's restaurant

Efforts underway to reopen Decatur's Popeye's restaurant

During the June board meeting with the Macon County Health Department, representatives from the Popeye's Chicken, Restaurant Brands International, addressed the board asking for their support in opening the Pershing Road store again.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News