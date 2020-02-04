Curious about integrative medicine? Vero Clinics offers unique treatment

DECATUR — Dr. Jeffrey Pfeiffer spent nearly a decade researching integrative medicine, a practice that emphasizes healing rather than relieving symptoms.

In late October, he opened Vero Clinics in Decatur. The clinic offers treatment plans involving IV fluid injections and hormone replacement therapy. IV treatments work to fight both physical diseases, as well as improve mental health.

An example is the four-week IV Nanoparticle Silver Treatment used to help the body fight microbes and treat chronic Lyme disease and chronic inflammatory disease. Pfeiffer said about 24% of the population suffers from chronic inflammatory disease, himself included, but it's commonly undiagnosed and left untreated.

"If you're pleased with the path you're on, there's probably no role for my clinic," Pfeiffer said. "But if you're not, that's where we come in."

Other treatments vary and can help a number of health issues, like heart disease, stress, depression, improving the immune system. The clinic also offers hormone replacement therapy where a pellet is injected into the skin. It dissolves and is replaced approximately every five months.

"They're like little Tic-Tacs that go under the skin and dissolve, as opposed to other traditional routes of hormone replacement," Pfeiffer said.