Dan Adams: Buy Local online marketplace makes supporting local businesses easy

This has been a very challenging and difficult year for many of our local businesses. I cannot remember a time when people have looked so eagerly for Jan. 1 to usher in a new year. The news of possible light at the end of the tunnel has come at a most welcome time and yet — not soon enough.
Although a year of great challenge, it has also been a year when we have all pulled together for the common good. When we’ve covered our windows with hearts, we’ve realized how important our teachers, truck drivers, grocery stockers and dedicated health care workers are.
And in the midst of this holiday season, there is something each and every one of us can do to support our local community: Shop local. Local retailers, restaurants, bars and service providers need the support of loyal customers now more than ever.
In partnership with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, we have created Buy Local, an online marketplace where you can purchase gift cards directly from our local community stores. Right now, there are nearly 80 participating merchants to help you with your holiday shopping.
I urge all Herald & Review readers to go to herald-review.com/buylocal and check out the wide variety of merchants. You’ll find coffee shops, restaurants, gyms, salons, gift shops, automotive stores and so many more. This huge variety will make it easy to buy a gift for that someone special on your list.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses with a much-needed holiday boost, and gives you the ease of shopping from your computer, tablet or phone, all while staying local.
Dan Adams is president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises.
