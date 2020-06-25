Data: Decatur area has lost 7,600 jobs since May 2019

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Decatur-area unemployment rate last month stood at 14.8%, a 10.5% increase since May 2019, data released Thursday shows.

Total nonfarm jobs for Decatur dropped 7,600 during the same period.

The U.S. Department of Labor also released statistics Thursday showing 705,878 Illinoisans received unemployment insurance for the week ending June 20.

While that was a decrease of 4,401 continued unemployment claims overall from the previous week, according to the data, the state still saw 46,005 new initial claims for the week ending June 20, an increase of 1,311 new claims from the previous week.

As the unemployment numbers remain high, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week the Illinois Department of Employment Security is continually trying to expand call center capacity to try to accommodate increased claim volume.

He also said each state agency and department “has a kind of a reopen plan that either has been developed or is being developed,” but did not say when IDES might start opening facilities for claimants having trouble getting through to a department representative.