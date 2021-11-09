Decatur Ace Hardware prepares to close the doors

DECATUR — Closing the longtime local hardware store will be bittersweet for Decatur Ace Hardware’s owner Mark Daniels.

“It will be missed,” he said as he prepares to retire. “But hopefully someone will be able to provide the services.”

The staff at Decatur’s Ace Hardware, located at 2809 N. Main St., began reducing the prices of their merchandise in September in preparation for the store’s permanent closing. A final date to close the doors for good has not been set.

Products sold through the business included plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, grills, mowers and other seasonal hardware needs.

Daniels compared his business to a convenience store “for your hardware needs,” he said. “Instead of milk, you may need a hammer.”

Daniels’ father, Franklin, opened the True Valu store in 1974. It transitioned to Ace Hardware in 2013. Each Ace store is independently owned and operated, which provided Daniels flexibility in running it.

The Daniels family have been merchants in Decatur for decades, having owned and operated Tolly's Markets grocery stores and Daniels Realty, as well as the True Valu hardware store.

As the third-generation to operate a local business in Decatur, Daniels is concerned about the 17 employees working at the store, and his customers as well.

“It’s the service they are going to miss,” he said. “But I’d love to see someone start it up again.”

