Decatur-area business owners welcome opportunity to get back to work under terms of new stay-at-home order

DECATUR — For the past few weeks, Christy Moody and Jill Bottrell, like so many small business owners, have been relegated on the sidelines waiting for their chance to get back into the game.
With their businesses deemed non-essential by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s initial stay-at-home order in March, their hands were tied. The doors to their animal grooming businesses remained closed, while some of the costs associated with them continued.
“I mean, not knowing when we were going to be able to open has been super stressful,” said Bottrell, owner of Bottrell Bed & Biscuit in Macon. “I'm doing better now.”
Within minutes Thursday of Pritzker announcing a revised stay-at-home order that allowed animal grooming services like theirs to begin serving clients on May 1, the calls started coming.
In less than a couple hours, Moody’s appointment book for that first day was nearly full.
“There’s going to be some messy ones,” the owner of Paw Spaw said of her four-legged clients, some of which were subject to less-than-professional groomings by their owners. “But I’m really glad we’re going to be back in business.”
People, however, will have to wait a little longer for their date with a professional barber or stylist.
That service was not among the “modifications” included in an extended stay-at-home order Pritzker announced Thursday that will continue until May 30. Prizker said available coronavirus data necessitated the extension and the changes, which include:
- Masks will be mandatory for all residents above the age of 2, who can “medically tolerate a face covering,” when in a public place, the governor said.
- State parks will begin to open, although social distancing measures must be obeyed in them.
- Retail stores not currently deemed “essential businesses” will be allowed to take customer orders online or over the phone and can fulfill them by delivery or pick-up.
- New social distancing guidance is planned for essential businesses as well, which also in May must adhere to a new cap on customers allowed inside at one time.
- Illinoisans forced to postpone surgeries and tests so hospitals could increase capacity for COVID-19 patients will be able to begin rescheduling some of them. Both Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike declined to specify which procedures are still under a moratorium.
Before health care centers can begin performing surgeries, their officials must meet the state health department’s “exact specifications,” Pritzker said. Hospitals must have enough personal protective gear and ensure bed capacity is sufficient to handle new COVID-19 patients. Potential procedure recipients must also be proven to not have the virus.
“I know that even with these changes, this stay-at-home order leaves many restrictions in place and in the coming weeks, as we get to the point of working our way down the other side of the peak, there will be more to do to get people back to work and open up even more,” Pritzker said.
“Understand that these are not choices that are made arbitrarily,” he added. “These changes are what data says we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospitals will again become or potentially become overrun.”
The governor warned March and April’s restrictions will be implemented again if residents are found to be “breaking the rules.”
IDPH reported the state has 36,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up by 1,826 from Wednesday as 8,970 test results were reported in the past 24 hours – the second-largest single-day increase. The virus has been confirmed in 96 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
An additional 123 lives were lost in 14 counties over a 24-hour period as well, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 1,688.
Early projections predicted Illinois’ COVID-19 peak — the greatest number of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths — would occur in April. New models now show that peak is more likely to be a plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, which is why Pritzker said he is extending the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.
The governor added that as a public official, it is important for him to use the “worst end of the model range” during a public health crisis.
“A pushing out of our estimated peak is a natural consequence, and the best indicator, that we are flattening the curve,” Pritzker said. “...Pushing the peak further down the line might not sound like good news, but I promise you, it saved lives.”
Illinois’ reopening will come in phases, Pritzker said, and his administration is finalizing the terms for the next step. He did not disclose details on Thursday of what that might look like, saying that new data can change the circumstances officials are currently expecting.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in a statement said the modified executive order is "a small step in the right direction."
"We still need a plan that addresses the regional differences to get Illinois’ economy up and running. We now know he is listening to our concerns and has made concessions on some things we have pushed for. The opening of golf courses, state parks and lakes, and permitting certain elective surgeries along with allowing delivery and pick-up from previously deemed non-essential businesses is encouraging," he said.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, said it’s time to reopen the economy on a regional basis.
“Taking a regional approach makes complete sense as so many areas in our state have not seen significant hospitalizations,” Halbrook said. “Illinois already has emergency medical service regions. Why not utilize the regions we already have to begin the process of reopening the economy in communities not as affected by the coronavirus?"
While longing for the day customers can once again walk through the doors of their downtown Decatur businesses, Sheryol Threewit and Cindy Deadrick-Wolfer are prepared to greet their customers curbside.
“It is not paying the bills by a long shot, but it is giving me hope,” Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful, said of her e-commerce site that opened for business on April 18. “Still praying that the community supports. This has been a tough rough year for retail.”
Deadrick-Wolfer, owner of Shop on Main, said her e-commerce site will go live on Tuesday, April 29.
“This is a good first step but will not take the place of being open,” Deadrick-Wolfersaid. “My heart goes out to so many other small businesses that are still unable to open and staff to work. We must get downstate open for business.”
Being deemed an essential business comes at a perfect time for local garden center, greenhouses and nurseries. May is always a busy month, and could be even more this year as people stuck at home exercise their green thumbs.
The owners of two local garden centers said Thursday’s order does more to clarify how they should operate, noting a revised interpretation of the earlier directive allowed them to operate as agricultural businesses.
Rich Starshak, owner of The Garden Path, said he had already created procedures that met the directive of the new executive order. Stations had already been set up that allow for the mandated social distancing of his customers and employees were already required to wear masks when they interacted with customers.
“Most of our business is outside,” said Jeff Walker, owner of Cedar Lake Gardens and Walker’s Lawn and Landscaping. “But a lot of people were waiting for the powers-that-be to tell them what to do.”
Walker noted he didn’t need a governor’s order to believe the products he sells are essential.
“It’s relaxing, it takes your mind off of things, it soothes you,” Walker said of working in the yard. “It’s good for the psyche and morale, especially at this time.”
Jerry Nowicki, of Capitol News Illinois, contributed to this report.
