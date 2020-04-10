Decatur-area shoppers urged to support 'neighbors' during these challenging times

DECATUR — Even during ideal times, operating a small business can be a challenge.
When the affects of the coronavirus pandemic — mandated closures of non-essential businesses, massive layoffs and orders to stay at home — are added to the mix, those challenges are magnified.
“Our local businesses are not just ‘in’ the community; they are an integral part of the community because they employ our friends, family and neighbors,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We want and need our local businesses to survive this shut-down and we are working tirelessly every day to help see them through this pandemic.”
With that goal in mind, Chambers across the state are coming together to support ‘IL’ove Local. The campaign encourages shoppers to think local businesses first when making their purchases, especially during the week of April 11–18.
“These businesses are a vital part of our community and that’s why shopping local whenever possible during these times is so important,” said Wendy Kernan, president of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce. “The small local businesses are doing everything they can to make it easy for their customers from delivery, to curb side pick-up, and taking orders through all different social media platforms. All we have to do as consumers is pick up the phone and call our local businesses.”
One of those businesses making it easier to buy their products from the comfort of your home is Mari-Mann Herb Co. in Decatur.
The company recently added an E-commerce site to complement the long-standing option of calling the business and having products shipped to homes of new and existing customers.
“We are offering these purchasing options so it makes it easier to shop, just like the bigger chains offer,” said Michael L. King, company president. “The sooner things get back to normal the better it will be for the economy. We hope everyone is encouraged to shop local as much as possible.”
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 40 to 60 percent of small businesses that close after a disaster never re-open.
“People across the state are staying home to save lives, we want to ensure that small businesses can save their livelihoods,” said Lisa Weitzel, president of Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. “We are asking neighbors to put their money where their heart is and support the ‘IL’ove Local initiative.”
According to the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, each dollar spent at a local, independent business returns 50 times more money to the local economy than shopping at a mega e-retailer.
Local Chamber offers these suggestions on how to use the services of local shops and restaurants during the time of crisis.
- Follow social distancing guidelines and stay home as much as possible.
- Buy Local. Find out if your favorite local store has an online shop or reach out to them to find out how you can purchase now for pick up later.
- Buy gift cards to use later.
- Take online virtual classes from your favorite local business.
- If you are getting takeout/delivery, tip big.
- Consider buying lunch/dinner for the first responders, you will help your local restaurants and the people who serve us all.
- Buy gift cards from local businesses for your favorite waiter/waitress/bartender.
- Like and share your favorite local businesses social media posts.
- Once you’ve purchased a gift card or meal, take a picture of it, share it on your social media.
- Maintain your memberships
- Check out Chamber links and directories for a one-stop shop on all the ways to support independent Illinois businesses in your backyard. At IllinoisLoveLocal.com.
