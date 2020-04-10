Decatur-area shoppers urged to support 'neighbors' during these challenging times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Even during ideal times, operating a small business can be a challenge.

When the affects of the coronavirus pandemic — mandated closures of non-essential businesses, massive layoffs and orders to stay at home — are added to the mix, those challenges are magnified.

“Our local businesses are not just ‘in’ the community; they are an integral part of the community because they employ our friends, family and neighbors,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We want and need our local businesses to survive this shut-down and we are working tirelessly every day to help see them through this pandemic.”

With that goal in mind, Chambers across the state are coming together to support ‘IL’ove Local. The campaign encourages shoppers to think local businesses first when making their purchases, especially during the week of April 11–18.